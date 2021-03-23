316 schools have recorded cases of coronavirus - Health Service DG

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since schools reopened in January this year, a total of 316 of them have ever recorded cases of the coronavirus with only one case of mortality coming out of them.



This is according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.



He made this known on Sunday, March 21, 2021, during the Ministry of Information press briefing.



"I think one of the important steps that has been taken is the opening of schools January and that also came with the issue of managing the protocols at the schools to ensure that the school does not become the breeding grounds of COVID



"So far, 316 schools have ever reported a case. Total number of cases reported in the schools is 1,920. North East region is the only region that has not reported any case in any school. One mortality was recorded among cases in the schools and the active cases of the schools stand at 220 from about 570 earlier," he said.