31-year-old man escapes death after alleged mentally deranged person attacks him with machete

Regional News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region:



Blood drops were seen in the room of 31-year-old Kwadwo Owusu, a community Police Assistant (CPA), a native of Assin Kushia in the Assin North.



The deep freezer, television, fan, and mattresses in the room were destroyed while the entire room was ransacked following an unsuspected attack unleashed on him by his childhood friend, Nana Kwadwo Peprah.



The victim who narrowly escaped death says he and his family are gripped with fear and cannot sleep following the attack.



A relative of the victim, Ama Akoma, speaking with GhanaWeb indicated that the incident happened around 19:00 hours.



According to her, the suspect entered the room with a machete in an attempt to kill the victim and when he did not find his prey, he decided to destroy the items in the room.



The victim while sensing the danger escaped through the heavy darkness and shouted for help.



She revealed the suspect had earlier shared the victim's picture on his Facebook wall with a Rest In Peace (RIP) inscription with the intention to kill the victim to confirm his post on Facebook.



Meanwhile, some family members of the victim called on the police to arrest the suspect since they were living in fear.