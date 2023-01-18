31-year-old chainsaw operator sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

The Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced a 31-year-old chainsaw operator, Kingsley Tabitey, from Akaa, in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, to 10 years imprisonment for causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172 of the criminal code 1960 Act 29 of the Constitution.



He pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea.



Prosecuting, assistant superintendent of police Vincent Seth Kpodo told the court presided over by Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu that on December 22 of last year, a form two student of Rev. Father Dogli Memorial Senior Technical School at Ayoma in the Jasikan Municipality, Godsway Agboli, and a part-time commercial rider lived in the same community at a different location.



ASP Kpodo said the convict hired Godsway Agboli to drop him off at Tapa Amanya with his unregistered motorbike to visit his wife.



After bargaining on the agreed-upon fare of 30 Ghana cedis, the convict, while on his way to Tapa Amanya, decided to use a different route, which is also accessible to other road users and links to Tapa Amanya township. He said while Godsway Agboli was about to negotiate a curve on the section of the road, the convict Kingsley Tabitey ordered him to stop to enable him to urinate, which he did. The convict, after urinating, while continuing the journey, drew a kitchen knife and attempted to slash Godsway Agboli’s throat.



ASP Kpodo added that Godsway Agboli, who was struggling for breath, lost control of the steering and, in the process, veered off the road and entered the nearside bush, resulting in a collision.



He said the convict managed to wake up, snatched the motorbike from the assailant, and sped off.



Kingsley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.