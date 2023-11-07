300-year-old tree planted by Komfo Anokye cut down by unknown person

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a disheartening incident that took place at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region, a cherished symbol of historical significance in the Asante Kingdom has been lost.



A 300-year-old cola tree, purportedly planted by Komfo Anokye, was cut down by an unknown man in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2024. This was reported by a Facebook user with the name, Kwabena Nsafua.



The cola tree hold a significant place in local tradition of the Asante people and it is believed to have been planted by the revered chief priest, Komfo Anokye, the man who commanded the Golden Stool from the sky for the Asantehene.



The town of Feyiase, which historically served as a battleground between the Asante Allied Forces and the Denkyira in the 17th century, stands as a testament to a rich history of conflicts and cultural heritage in the region.



The felling of this ancient tree, positioned along the Lake Bosomtwe Road, carries deep symbolic importance, resonating with the area's historical narratives.



The cola tree stood as a living object, a reminder of ancestral roots, and was highly revered by the locals, details online have said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







NW/AE