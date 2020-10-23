Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: GNA

30-year-old unemployed swindles phone dealer at National Police Headquarters

File photo

A 30-year-old man who allegedly stole two pieces of iPhone Promax valued at GHS15,000 cedis, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with stealing.



Kwesi Ofori Nyanteh is said to have lured the phone dealer and complainant in the matter to the Police headquarters in Accra saying that his boss, who was a police officer, wanted to buy the phones.



Nyanteh took the phones from the complainant and entered one of the rooms at the Police headquarters but never returned.



He was tracked through his GPS location on his phone and traced to Ablekumah where he was nabbed.



Charged with stealing, Nyanteh has pleaded not guilty and the Court presided over by Ms. Evelyn Asamoah has granted him a bail of GH? 70,000 with two sureties to be justified.



The Court further ordered Nyanteh to be reporting to the Police every Wednesday.



Again, the Court directed the prosecution to file their disclosures and witness statements and serve same on the accused person by November 6. The matter has been adjourned to November 11.



Evet Chandof Wood who held brief of Ebenezer Gyamerah, prayed for bail for the accused person.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah did not oppose the bail but urged the Court to set out conditions that would compel the accused to come to court.



The case as narrated by the Prosecution is that the complainant is Hanks Dogbeyiah, a phone dealer at City Lights, Kokomlemle, Accra.



Prosecution said on October 9, this year, the complainant had a phone call from the accused that his boss who is a police officer wanted an iPhone Promax.



According to prosecution, the accused took the complainant in his car from Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the National Police Headquarters together with two pieces of iPhone Promax 256GB.



Prosecution said the accused made the complainant wait at the reception of the Public Affairs Directorate under the pretext of showing the phones to his boss but escaped through the back door.



Prosecution added that the complainant waited for hours for the accused until he was informed by a Police officer that he has been scammed.



Prosecution further stated that the accused was tracked through his GPS location on his phone and traced to Ablekuma where he was nabbed.



Nyanteh, prosecution said, had however denied the offence in his caution statement.





