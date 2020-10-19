Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 October 2020

30-year-old man on the run after brutally assaulting girlfriend

A 30-year-old man is wanted by the Police in Adeiso of the Eastern Region

A 30-year-old man, Delalu Kwasi Atakpa is wanted by Police in the Adeiso township of the Eastern Region for allegedly brutalizing his 29-year old girlfriend, the Daily Guide has reported.



According to a Police report, the victim, Mary Ama Nyorkey was brutalized after she requested that the accused marry her after several years of cohabiting with him.



However, Ama Nyorkey was said to have left the house of Kwasi Atakpa following a disagreement and made her way to her mother’s place at Amaakrom also near Adeiso.



Per reports, the boyfriend, Delalu Kwasi Atakpa was displeased with the situation and ordered that Ama Nyorkey return back to his place which she declined.



Nyorkey explained to the Police that she informed Kwasi Atakpa that she will only return to his house on condition he performed the customary marriage rites.



This then enraged the suspect, Kwasi Atakpa who is alleged to have trailed and launched a fierce physical attack on Ama Nyorkey resulting in severe injuries.



The victim, Mary Ama Nyorkey has currently been treated for the injuries and discharged from the hospital while the suspect, Kwasi Atakpa is on the run and wanted by the police after committing the act.

