30-year-old man found dead at Chiraa, body parts missing

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been found dead with his manhood missing at Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.



Residents in the area said they suspect the man was murdered by some unknown assailants.



The remains of the yet-to-be-identified man were found in a bush near Chiraa Senior High School on Monday, October 30, 2023.



Some residents who spoke to OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng said they discovered the lifeless body of the man with his pants down under a tree.



They revealed that the body of the deceased had begun rotting, indicating that he must have died three to four days before his discovery.



The situation according to them has sparked fear among residents in the area calling for improved security in the community.



Meanwhile, police in the Sunyani West Municipality have taken over the case investigating who must have killed the deceased.



The body of the man was yet to be conveyed to the morgue as of the time of filing this report.