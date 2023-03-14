30-year-old man found dead at Akateng

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

A popular epileptic only known as Lawer in the Akateng community near Asesewa in the Eastern Region has been found dead under unexplained circumstances.



The cause of death of the deceased estimated to be about 30 years old could not be immediately ascertained.



An eyewitness, Mr. Samuel Akor told GhanaWeb’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Michael Oberteye that he together with police personnel conveyed the corpse to the mortuary of the Asesewa Government Hospital after it was discovered in the morning by residents.



He said, “Myself, police officers and the DEHO (District Environmental Health Officers) picked up the body,” he narrated.



The deceased was found dead at the Akateng taxi station by some members of the community where a combined team of Police personnel, NADMO and DEHO officials however picked up the body at 9am.



The body has since been deposited at the Asesewa government hospital pending preservation and autopsy.



The deceased, according to residents did not have a fixed place of abode as efforts to trace his relatives proved futile.



Assemblyman for the Tumesi-Akateng Electoral Area, Honourable William Yaw Tugbedzo confirmed the story to GhanaWeb. According to him, the deceased had no known relatives in the community and depended on stipends from benevolent individuals to survive.



He said, “He has been in the community for the past two years, he has been moving up and down and he didn’t have a fixed place of abode… moreover, the family isn’t known.”



He added that the incident was the first of its kind in the area.



Police are however not suspecting any foul play in the incident.