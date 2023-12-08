30-year-old man electrocuted after climbing a high-tension pole in search of crow eggs at Buokrom

Regional News of Friday, 8 December 2023

A 30-year-old man by the name of Sena met his untimely death after he was electrocuted on a high-tension pole in Buokrom, a community in the Ashanti Region.



According to reports, Sena climbed the electric pole in search of crow eggs on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



A viral video shared by Angel TV on X (formally Twitter) on December 8, 2023, showed Sena happily climbing the high-tension pole without fear.



Some onlookers could be heard in the video cautioning him to be careful.



“Sena so you won’t get down or you want to die. Eii!... Eii! Sena,” one woman could be heard saying as she was laughing.



The warning became serious when Sena got to the top of the pole, but he went on his expedition to get the eggs.



Moments later, the video showed the lifeless body of Sena on the ground, completely burned.



According to reports, the mortal remains of the victim was sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.



