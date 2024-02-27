30-year-old Nigerian arrested for allegedly sodomising 12-year-old

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Kasoa Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian, Joshua Benson, for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy.



The suspect is said to have allegedly sodomised the victim at Kasoa Adade in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM gathered that the suspect lives with the victim in the same vicinity and he has been sodomising him on several occasions.



Further details revealed that the suspect used gifts to lure the victim.



Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, Oheneba Ademah said aside from the gifts, the suspect was also giving the victim money.



He indicated that the suspect was monitored after residents in the area got wind of his exploits.



He was arrested at dawn on Monday, February 26, 2024, and has been remanded in police custody.