30 pupils injured after school bus somersaults, falls into river at Atwima-Kwanwoma

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

About 30 pupils were rushed to hospital after their school bus plunged into a river at Atwima Boko in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



Reports say the school bus which was conveying students of Divine Charisma International School somersaulted and fell into a river in the process.



It was not clear what caused the accident but the residents blamed it on deplorable road network.



Some parents who rushed to the scene said the accident occurred after the school bus fell from a dilapidated bridge on the road and ended up in a river under the said bridge.



The accident which occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023, recorded no casualties as of the time of filing this report.



One of the parents, who unanimously spoke to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said two out of the about 30 students were his children.



He noted that the pupils were rushed to the Akoma Specialist Hospital in the area for treatment.



