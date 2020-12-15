Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

30-member team inaugurated to boost education in Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam

The team will also provide direct interventions to needy girls in the District

A 30-member Girls’ Education Network has been inaugurated in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District with the responsibility to champion the girl-child education there.



The team would, among other things, provide education and training to young girls to increase enrolment, retention, performance, and transition into higher levels of education.



It also has the responsibility to provide direct interventions to needy girls in the District.



The team includes the Girls’ Education Unit, Special Education, Guidance and Counselling, and School Health Education Programme units all under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Departments of Social Protection and Community Development.



Others are the Department of Gender, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Agricultural Unit, SMC Representative, Christian Council, Chief Imam, Queen Mother’s Association, traditional authorities, and the media.



Mrs. Sabina Otoo, the District Director of Education for the District, urged the Team to put in all support mechanisms that would help promote girl-child education.



Ms. Gifty Nordzi, the District Girls’ Education Officer, called for effective collaboration among members to enable them to achieve their set objectives and stem poverty in their communities.

