3-weeks-old baby rescued as fire guts structures behind Arts centre

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

About one hundred and fifty wooden structures have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Mensah Guinea, a settlement behind the Art Centre in Accra.



The fire started around 8am this morning.



Speaking to GBC News, a Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service, ADO1 Alex Nartey said a three week only baby was rescued in the process.



He said it took the combined efforts of fire officers from the National Headquarters, Ministries and Osu to douse the Fire.



Nartey said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of fire.