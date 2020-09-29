General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

3 universities get GH¢1.5m, 4 vehicles, each from govt

Three new universities have received four vehicles and GH¢1.5 million each from government to cater for their basic logistics needs.



The universities are the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS); CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS); and University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD).



The four vehicles comprised a Toyota Land Cruiser, two Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and a Toyota Hilux pickup.



Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the government, Thursday 24th September, 2020 the Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the vehicles were provided as part of government’s resourcing plan for the new universities.



He further stated that this follows assurances he gave at the inauguration of their Governing Councils and Interim Key Officers, earlier this year, since the universities identified the means of transport among the most of their immediate needs.



This initial funding is sourced from allocations made under GETfund to provide for the most urgent logistics requirements, while government makes provision for adequate funding for their medium to long term needs.



Dr. Prempeh emphasised that government expects the universities to use these resources efficiently and most effectively. “We expect you to be innovative yourselves and resourceful as the universities takeoff so that you can complement government’s efforts.”



He continued, “most of all, we want you to focus on ensuring a smooth takeoff and to keep the universities on a growth path consistent with the mandates given you.”



Speaking on behalf of the three universities, the Vice Chancellor of the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Prof. Eric Wilmot, thanked government for the gesture and assured the Minister of a sound maintenance culture for the vehicles. He further assured him that they will work with the NCTE to ensure that in no time, their institutions will become pace setters.





