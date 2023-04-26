3 times 'big men' have dominated headlines over ‘side chick’ issues in the last 3 years

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

In the last three years, there have been some rather interesting stories coming out of escapades of ‘side chicks’ (people in committed relationships but still seeing other women on the side).



Whether on the political front, or from persons in such institutions as the financial world, to even the security services, the last three years in Ghana has seen some of the most interesting fallouts of these unsanctioned amorous affairs.



In this GhanaWeb listicle, we take a look at the three major headlines that have dominated the news about people and their ‘side chicks’ and how all of those instances ended for them.



We begin from the political front with the case of the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



Kan-Dapaah caught on video with side chick:



On January 13, 2020, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, was caught in a viral bedroom video that showed him in a compromising situation with a young lady believed to have been his ‘side chick.’



In the video, the minister was seen to have been clearly taken off-guard as he was being ordered around by the young lady on the other side of the video, although her face did not show.



The ‘side chick’ is heard ‘ordering’ the security minister around, asking him to show the make of his pyjamas.



The minister, obliging to this, is seen showing off the pyjamas, which he claims is classy and is a depiction of his taste for good things.



The lady further told the minister, who was outside the country on an official assignment, to call her back to confirm whether what he was wearing was ok before he stepped out for his meeting.



Kan-Dapaah, who was getting ready to take his bath, also informed the lady that he wished he could hug the lady in question at that moment, as that could put him to sleep.



The video became a big talking point for many days, leading to a lot of people expressing their disappointment in him, with some arguing that as such a minister, he should have been more conscious about his security awareness.



The case was left to die a natural death as nothing drastic happened to the minister.



Alleged 'side chick’ of First Atlantic Bank CFO sues him and his bank:



A little over two years after the Kan-Dapaah incident, a hitherto unpopular Chief Financial Officer at the First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, became the next biggest victim of a ‘side chick wahala.’



This was after a former National Service Person, Deborah Seyram Adablah, decided to sue the bank, plus the CFO, over sexual harassment.



In her writ, which was shared online, she stated that during her National Service, she entered into a ‘parlor relationship’ with Ernest Nimako as a result of persistent sexual harassment and abuse from the CFO.



According to her, Ernest Kwasi Nimako was her superior in the capacity of the Chief Financial Officer at the bank, and that, her failure to accept his sexual demands meant her days at the bank were going to be miserable.



She also alleged in her writ that virtually every senior manager at the bank has a girlfriend, and that, they change the ladies at their will.





Miss Adablah also said that she was convinced by Ernest Kwasi Nimako not to take up a contract with the bank after he assured her of "a lump sum of working capital, a car, paying her accommodation for 3 years; GHC3000 a month, a promise to marry her after divorcing his wife, and a ring, among others."



She alleged that Ernest Kwasi Nimako stopped paying her rent and monthly allowance after they had some differences and as such, she was seeking an order from the court to direct Ernest Kwasi Nimako to transfer the title of car no GC 7899-21 into her name.



She also sought a refund of the cost of repairs of over GHC10,000, which he promised to refund but failed to do.



She also asked that Ernest Nimako pays a lump sum of money to enable her to start a business to take care of herself, as agreed by her and the defendant, among others.



It was later rumoured that the CFO of the First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Nimako, who had been caught at the center of this major case, had been sacked, although GhanaWeb cannot confirm that.



What GhanaWeb can confirm is that his profile had been taken down from the website of the bank after the incident happened.



The case is still being heard in court.



Police inspector Ahmed Twumasi in trouble for killing ‘side chick’



The Ghana Police Service is investigating a case involving the gruesome killing of a 26-year-old mother of one, Maa Adwoa, at Adum, in the Ashanti Region.



So far, the main suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who was arrested on Sunday, April 23, 2023, has confessed to the crime, stating that he did so because the deceased owed him GH¢5000.



The news of the killing of the young lady flooded social media on the morning of Friday, April 21, 2023, after it was reported that she was shot five times by her boyfriend.



It would later be confirmed that this boyfriend was a police officer and that he had gone into hiding.



A CCTV camera would later pop up, showing how during the meeting between the two before she was shot, the inspector had hugged and kissed his girlfriend.



Also present in the footage was a lady said to be a friend of the late Maa Adwoa.



The family of the victim later called for police protection after the arrest, citing fears that there were activities of some persons linked to the main suspect that put their lives in danger.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is being held in custody until the next hearing of the case on Tuesday, May 20, 2023. He has been charged with murder.



He is also said to be married.



