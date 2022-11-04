3 teacher unions declare strike over appointment of new GES Boss

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Three teacher unions have declared an industrial action effective November 4, over the failure of government to revoke the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The unions made up of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana said Dr. Eric Nkansah is a banker with no teaching background, the reason for their rejection.



They announced the strike action at a press conference on Friday, November 4, 2022.



Addressing the media, President of GNAT, Rev. Isaac Owusu said,



“It is unacceptable for a banker to be appointed as a Director-General of the Ghana Education Service instead of an educationist at the same time when many teachers who did the same courses and related ones were rejected by GES because it is not related to education



“We stated that both the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service should apologize to teachers for accepting the very qualifications they rejected when teachers presented them…We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike, having reached the November 4 deadline we gave the government. Consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today, Friday, November 4, 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing all our services in all the pre-tertiary institutions,” he added.



