3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso

Source: otecfmghana.com

Three men, suspected to be armed robbers have been burnt alive at Moseaso in the Wassa Amenfi West of the Western Region.



The incident happened on Saturday, April 15, 2023, after luck eluded the suspected thieves in their alleged robbery operation.



Eye witness Bright Agyemfra reported to OTECNEWS that, the three allegedly attempted to rob miners in the area but failed in their attempts and were subsequently arrested.



The angry mob set them ablaze. They were four but three were burnt beyond recognition.



The remaining one is in the custody of the police assisting the police in investigation.



Their charred bodies have been deposited at the Wassa Amenfi Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.