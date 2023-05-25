3-storey building collapses in Winneba – the 5th incident in a month

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A three-storey building at Winneba in the Effutu municipality has caved in.



All the 15 tenants escaped and survived the disaster in the Central Region.



All their personal effects and property were buried by the rubble.



Fire officials say their preliminary investigations revealed that materials of poor quality were used in putting up the building which is in a waterlogged area.



The Winneba building disaster is the fifth in about a month.



It follows the collapse of a three-storey church building at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.



The Word In Action Church auditorium caved in as construction works went on.



All the seven construction workers in the building got injured.



The critically injured victims had to be referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from the Bortianor Polyclinic where they were all rushed for medical attention.



First responders from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) moved to the scene of the disaster with search equipment to look for and rescue trapped victims.



The Bortianor disaster came after a building under construction on the Sagnarigu City Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) also gave up.



The Saturday accident happened during a rainstorm.



There were no casualties.



That accident also followed the collapse of two separate three-storey buildings at Adentan in Accra, days apart.