3 remanded into prison custody for murder at Manso Asamang

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Three persons have been remanded into police custody by the Manso Nkwanta district court for murdering 28-year-old Kwaku Agyabeng over a thievery allegation.



The court presided over by Her Worship Comfort Asamoah Sarpong remanded the three persons, Kofi Hene, 39, Kofi Yeboah, 50, and Kojo Agyei, 40 into prison custody for two weeks.



Prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Andrews Ansong, narrating the incident to the court said, on 16th October 2022, the three suspects accused Kwaku Agyabeng, now deceased, of armed robbery.



"They accused him of stealing a gold (black) and in the process, lynched him despite pleading not guilty," the prosecution said.



According to Chief Inspector Andrews Ansong, the three murderers subsequently absconded into hiding, but luck eluded them as the police arrested them after four days.



Meanwhile, a further investigation by GhanaWeb reveals that the deceased who did not die on the spot could identify and name the three suspects before his demise.



"Agyabeng was never a thief. He only went to a drinking spot to take alcohol as usual and was later accused by these murderers as a thief," an eyewitness told GhanaWeb.







After the prosecution, her worship Comfort Asamoah Sarpong remanded the three into prison custody and ordered them to re-appear before the court on 1st December 2022.



Madam Comfort Osei, mother of the deceased speaking to GhanaWeb said the only thing she wants is for justice to be served for her late son, Kwaku Agyabeng whom she believes was not an armed robber.