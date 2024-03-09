3 regions, meal with Wontumi - Captain Smart drops more 'details' on John Kumah's death

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, has disclosed new details about the alleged poisoning schemes targeted at the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah.



Smart's publication in late February 2024 that Kumah and other leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were poisoned at different times, trended after the MP's death was announced on March 7.



In his initial response to the development, Smart said on Onua FM (March 8) that he stood by his earlier claims before giving two other key details.



He addressed the number of times the deceased was targeted as well as who he shared one of the poisoned meals with at a point.



"Things are becoming scary in the NPP, that is all I can say and it is important people take good care of themselves. Also, in this world, even if no one kills you, death will come your way at a point," Smart stressed.



"John Kumah survived the first attempt in Greater Accra, before he was attacked in Northern Region and the Ashanti Region," Smart disclosed before adding that Kumah shared one of the poisoned meals with the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi.



"The very food he ate was consumed by Wontumi too, I was looking at them," the TV host added without mentioning which region he was referring to.



Wontumi in his tribute to Kumah spoke about the deceased being at his bedside when he suffered a health crisis that he thought was going to end his life months back.



A journalist at Wontumi FM, has also spoken extensively about how his boss and the late MP were "poisoned" over a meal of guinea fowl in Tamale during a inter-party campaign stop last year.



Meanwhile, the widow of the MP has filed a complaint with the police seeking Smart to provide evidence to the claims made about the deceased's health in February.



