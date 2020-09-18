Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: GNA

3 pregnant candidates write BECE in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

File Photo: Pupils writing exams

Three pregnant students are sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



Charles Cobbinah, the Western Regional Minister's special aid and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after he visited some examination centers to monitor the progress of the examination on behalf of the Regional Minister.



He said 30 candidates, comprising 11 girls and 19 boys failed to report for the examination.



A total of 3,531 candidates made up of 1, 712 boys and 1, 819 girls are participating in the 2020 BECE in the municipality, Mr Cobbina added.



In all, 96 basic schools involving 62 public and 34 private schools are taking part in the examination.



Mr Cobbina commended the candidates, invigilators, supervisors, security personnel and West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) officials for comporting themselves during the examination period.



The seven centers visited include; Tarkwa Senior High School (SHS), Fiaseman SHS, Tarkwa Catholic Boys, Atuabo Community Basic School, Dadwen School Complex, Dompim Methodist Basic School and Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) Basic School -Nsuaem.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.