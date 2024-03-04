3 persons killed in a clash between Asanko Gold and youth of Tontokrom

Regional News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Amansie South District Security Council (DISEC) has summoned managers of Asanko Gold over a deadly clash between the youth of Tontokrom in the Ashanti Region and security officers of the company that led to the killing of three persons on Saturday.



Security officers of the mining firm are reported to have fired a gunshot, leading to the death of a resident.



In retaliation, the locals lynched two members of the private security guard protecting the concessions at the mine.



The meeting, chaired by Mr. Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive (DCE), and also attended by opinion leaders in the community, was to take steps to resolve the impasse.



The DCE, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the DISEC has taken over the case and one arrest has been made.



“It was a clash between Asanko’s private security and that of the town folks and there was a gunshot from the private security, which unfortunately hit one of the town folks,” he said.



“So they chased the private security men out, got hold of them, and lynched them.



"The company’s name has been mentioned and it is a legally licenced company operating within the district, so we are meeting the management of Asanko and the chiefs and opinion leaders to find a lasting solution to this development," he explained.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Martin's Hospital mortuary, Agroyesum, for preservation and autopsy.



There has been a longstanding tension between AsankoGold and the locals over alleged trespassing of the legally acquired concessions of the company by the youth, many of whom had taken to illegal mining for survival due to the lack of decent jobs in the area.



This latest incident follows a protest staged by residents on Friday, demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to address the ongoing disputes.



Even though the authorities are yet to succumb to this pressure, there are fears that the development could compromise the security of the mining town.



