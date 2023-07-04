3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape undergoing psycho therapy - Management

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Students of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College who had their sex video leaked on social media are currently undergoing psychological therapy.



The therapy arranged by the college is to help the students deal with public ridicule and trauma associated with their coitus video which has gone viral on social media.



The Public Relations Officer for the School, Williams Adinkra, told Captain Koda, host of the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday that, the college will provide the needed emotional and psychological support to the students



Background



A male student blackmailer leaked a sex recording featuring two first-year Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College students in Kumasi, Ashanti's regional capital.



The video captured off-campus was leaked after the woman in the video handed her phone to a coworker for repair.



After copying the video from the phone, the blackmailer demanded five thousand Ghana Cedis from the female and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.



Due to the woman's inability to meet the blackmailer's financial demand, he strategically released the tape at precisely 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2023.



Suspension



Following the release of the video, Management of the Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College has suspended the three students for one year.



The three, all first year students were asked to go home for a year as punishment after admitting the offense during a meeting with the school's discipline committee.



The decision according to authorities at the college was in line with the code of conduct of the Ministry of Health.