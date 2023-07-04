3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The managing body of the Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region has handed a one-year suspension to three students for leaking their sex tape online.



The three, all first-year students were asked to go home for a year as punishment after admitting the offence during a meeting with the school's disciplinary committee.



The Public Relations Officer for the school, Williams Adinkra in an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, said the sex bout in that particular video happened outside the school contrary to reports that the incident occurred on campus.



"We met the three students immediately after the video surfaced online and they admitted the offence, the first two persons who were the ones who engaged in the sex bout and captured it in a video said they did it while on vacation," he told the host, Captain Koda.



"We were told the third person who is said to have released the video downloaded it from the girl's phone and later demanded Ghc5000 from her."



"The video was subsequently released when the girl failed to provide the amount her colleague student demanded and later went viral on social media.



"While the three are all serving a one-year suspension, the one who released the video will be deboardinised upon their return," he concluded.



Background



A male student blackmailer leaked a sex recording featuring two first-year Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College students in Kumasi, Ashanti's regional capital.



The video captured off-campus was leaked after the woman in the video handed her phone to a co-worker for repair.



After copying the video from the phone, the blackmailer demanded five thousand Ghana cedis from the female and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.



Due to the woman's inability to meet the blackmailer's financial demand, he strategically released the tape at precisely 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2023.