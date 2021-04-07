You are here: HomeNews2021 04 07Article 1226182

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Class FM

3 more Atadeka fugitives re-arrested, sentenced to 12 months with hard labour

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

They were hiding at Juapong in the Volta Region They were hiding at Juapong in the Volta Region

Three more of the 12 suspects who broke cell at the Atadeka District Police station in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality have been re-arrested.

They were hiding at Juapong in the Volta Region.

Their re-arrest brings to six the number of cell breakers rounded up out of the 12.

The first three fugitives who were re-arrested include Akorli Amisha, Ibrahim Adans, and Mubarack Seiti.

They were put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court, charged with conspiracy to commit crime; assault on public officer and escape from lawful custody; and have been sentenced to a 12-month jail term with hard labour.

All three of them pled guilty to the first and third counts but pled not guilty to the second count.

They are to reappear on 28 April 2021.

The police are still on a manhunt for the six other fugitives.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment