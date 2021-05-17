3 men busted for stealing 13 live goats, 5 dead goats, 2 sheep

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kibi District Police patrol team on Sunday, 16 May 2021, led by Chief Inspector Jacob Narh Charway arrested three persons for stealing 20 livestock.



The patrol team had information that some people on board Toyota saloon car were stealing goats and sheep at Akyem Akropong and were heading towards Kibi.



They mounted a check on Adadientem-Kibi road and the suspects upon seeing the police ran through the blockade. They were given a hot chase and their front tyre was shot by the Police which resulted in his arrest.



The suspects identified as Bismarck Togbor, 43, Kwame Danso, 32, and Eric Owusu, 20 were arrested at Obretema on the highway.



When their vehicle was searched, the police found 20 livestock, that is, 13 live goats, five dead goats, and two sheep.



The Toyota Corolla saloon with registration number GS 3332- 20 has been towed and impounded at the station.