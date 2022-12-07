3 farmers arrested for consuming suspected human meat

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three local farmers have been arrested in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region for eating suspected human meat.



The suspects according to a Citinewsroom.com report sighted by GhanaWeb are said to have cooked the meat which they suspected to be that of a chimpanzee burnt by bushfire on their farm.



However, a fourth person who was with the suspect is said to have examined the meat and suspected it was human meat.



The suspects are then said to have gone to the landowners of Jentipe for purification but were reported to the police by the landlords.



The incident is said to have been confirmed by the Assembly Man for the area, Bagbol Eridon Eric who noted that the farmers have recounted that they realised the meat was human meat after they had consumed it.



The suspects are currently in police custody with investigations being carried into the incident.



GA/WA