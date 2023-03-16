3 discharged 2 still in hospital after Kejetia market fire

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Five civilians sustained various degrees of injury in the fire that broke out at the Kejetia Market on Wednesday, dailymailgh.com has learnt.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said in a situational report sighted by dailymailgh.com said two of the victims are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Manhyia Government Hospital.



The three others have been discharged, the report indicated.



Investigations



The security agency also confirmed that investigations have begun into the incident. It said some 217 shops and their contents were saved from fire ruins.



“30 shops used for the sale of hardware materials including carbide, turpentine, paints and other highly flammable solvents were extensively damaged. Three shops and their contents in the affected portion of the market were also partially damaged by the fire



“It took 3 hours for the gallant and dexterous Firefighters to completely extinguish the raging fire at the affected portion of the Kejetia Market.



The first fire engine got to the fire scene at 1633 hours and it took 49 minutes to bring the fierce fire under control on the first floor of the affected extension end of the Market with the support of the activation of the automatic firefighting system at the facility. 5 other fire engines and a Turn Table Ladder were also mobilized to the fire scene to augment with firefighting”, the report further indicated.



Market shut down



The Kumasi Kejetia Market has been closed down to business for the next 72 hours, managers of the facility have confirmed.



The closure of West Africa’s biggest trading hub takes effect on Friday (March 17) after portions were ravaged in an inferno on Wednesday.



Shops have, however, been opened after 12 noon on Thursday for all traders within the facility to assess the condition of their shops.



From Friday to Sunday, however, persons who have been directly affected by the fire would be allowed to access their shops for only three hours, as those who deal in perishable goods would be given preferential treatment to check the state of their items.



There will be no trading activities within the period that the market would be closed down.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah earlier called for the Market to be shut for three days until a thorough assessment of Wednesday evening’s fire incident is done.