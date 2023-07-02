3 dead in an accident on George Walker Bush Highway

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three persons have lost their lives after a 23-seater sprinter bus with registration number GR-6046-21 had one of its back tyres burst.



The unfortunate incident happened when the sprinter bus was transporting passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa in the early hours of Sunday, June 2, 2023.



According to the report by citinewsroom.com, the high-speed collision left several other passengers injured with varying degrees of harm.



Eyewitnesses, in the report indicated that the ill-fated vehicle, which was reportedly travelling at an excessive speed, somersaulted three times along the George Walker Bush Highway near Awoshie Water Works.



The severity of the crash mangled the bus, and passengers, on the other hand, were left in distress.



Both the deceased and injured were transported to a hospital, yet to be identified, for preservation and medical care respectively.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







NW/ESA