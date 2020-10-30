General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

3 arrested over Alabar Market robbery incident

Police have picked up three suspects in connection with a robbery incident at Alabar Market in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital on Friday afternoon.



Reports indicate that the three suspects are assisting with investigation.



“They are on detention to assist in police investigations, whiles a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the remaining robbers,” Citi News quotes the regional police command.



The attack by four gun-wielding persons on motorbikes on Friday, October 30, 2020, that has claimed one life adds to the rising incidents of gun attacks in the region.



Earlier reports on Friday’s incident suggest that two people died, however, police have confirmed that only one person was killed.



The three persons picked up by police are Hamza Nuhu, 22; Salifu Iddrisu, 18 and Ali Razak, 18, according to Citi News coverage of the incident.



“They were arrested during a police pursuit in which Hamza Nuhu was shot in the thigh. He is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital under police guard," Citi News reports.



Police say they have mounted a search for four other suspects said to be part of the robbery gang that attacked the market.



Three other victims who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Manhyia Government Hospital.





