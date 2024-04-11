3 MPs were killed; all we hear is their wives replaced them in parliament, is that democracy? – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has raised concerns about the lack of progress in solving the murders of some Members of Parliament belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the disturbing trend of violence in Ghanaian politics, suggests that the country is descending into a state where power can be attained through deadly means.



Referring to the cases of J.B. Danquah Adu, Ekow Quansah Hayford, and John Kumah, Nketia alleged that all three MPs were killed under mysterious circumstances.



In an interview with JoyNews, he said, "We have J.B. Danquah Adu (MP for Abuakwa North) who was stabbed to death in his bedroom. Then Ekow Quansah Hayford (MP for Mfantseman) was shot on a highway. All we heard of his matter was that his wife should take his place. And this current one, John Kumah (MP for Ejisu)."



He also criticized the authorities for failing to apprehend the perpetrators and demanded urgent action from the police.



"The police should be addressing the nation as to the steps they are taking. We haven’t heard anything so far. We haven’t heard anything about how they are proceeding to find the killers of the Mfantseman MP. For J.B. Danquah Adu’s case, the state withdrew the case and there was a public outcry. They claimed they were investigating the issue. At some point, they said the laptop of the doctor who carried out the post-mortem had been stolen; such cock and bull stories."



He called on the police to provide updates on the progress of the investigations into these deaths and urged the government to ensure that such heinous crimes do not go unpunished.



"About three MPs have been killed and all that we hear is that their wives have been rehabilitated into parliament to replace their husbands. Is that where our democracy is moving?” Asiedu Nketia lamented.





