3 KNUST students honoured for saving suicidal colleague

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, on August 2, 203, honoured three students for saving the life of a suicidal colleague.



Prof. Akosua Dickson handed a special award to the three students identified as Theophilus Amo Oduro Aboagye, Kwabena Amoako Marfo and James Michael Mozley Nsafoa.



The trio made a timely intervention on July 4, 2023 at a private hostel facility on campus to rescue their colleague who was hanging by a balcony on the brink of falling off the storey building.



In a viral video, the three held onto the victim and pulled him to safety. They subsequently took him a health facility where the school confirmed that he had been given psychological support.



The three heroes received the ‘Special Award Category’, during the maiden Vice Chancellor’s Students’ Excellence Awards, held at the Great Hall of the KNUST.



43 others were also honoured for their outstanding performances in both academics and sports.