General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Eye on Port

3 Ghanaians disembarked at Tema port after failed stowaway attempt

Three Ghanaian stowaways, Akesse Francis Alan (left), Samuel Yalley (middle), Emmanuel Agyei (right)

Three (3) Ghanaians have been disembarked at the Port of Tema, after being nabbed mid-voyage in Namibian waters during their stowaway attempt.



The stowaways, namely, Emmanuel Agyei, 45 years, Akesse Francis Alan, 46 years and Samuel Yalley, 45 years, all from Elmina in the Central Region of Ghana, claimed to have successfully embarked the vessel, MV, Kota Lumba with a bamboo ladder at the blind side of ship crew late September, 2020.



However, they were caught in the vessel when they left their hiding place in search of food and water, after theirs run out in the middle of the voyage.



On October 1, the Ghanaian stowaways were transferred to a sister vessel, Kota Salam at Walvis Bay anchorage for repatriation to Ghana.



According to the stowaways, although they had no prior idea where the ship was going, they were hopeful it would be destined for a country that offers greener pastures.



They revealed that they had travelled to Tema from Elmina, in pursuit of better livelihoods but they could not make ends meet, hence the decision to stowaway.



The Head of intelligence at the Port of Tema, Sheikh Labaran Salifu Barry, advised the general public to eschew the deviant act of stowaway as it is a highly dangerous adventure.

