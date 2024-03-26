3 Free SHS graduates emerge best WASSCE students in West Africa

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Ghana has emerged tops in the prestigious West African Examinations Council (WAEC) International Excellence Awards, with three students claiming the top spots.



The awards, which recognize exceptional performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), were presented during the recent WAEC Council Meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone.



Students from St. James Seminary Senior High School (SHS) and Labone SHS in Ghana outshone their counterparts from the council's five member countries, comprising a total of 2,327,342 candidates.



St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani clinched two of the highest awards, while Labone SHS secured the remaining one.



The winners of the 2023 WASSCE International Excellence Awards were Leonard Kofi Marton Amo-Kodieh (St. James Seminary), Dzandu Selorm (Labone SHS) and Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi (St. James Seminary).



Leonard Kofi Marton Amo-Kodieh, currently studying Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), claimed the top prize with an impressive score of 623.5512 points.



Selorm Dzandu, also a medical student at KNUST, secured the second position with a score of 623.1882, while Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, a student at Ashesi University, came in third with a score of 622.4438.



To qualify for an Excellence Award, candidates must attain a grade of A1 in at least eight subjects, including core subjects like English, Mathematics and Integrated Science.



Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), commended the winners for their exceptional performance, highlighting their achievement as a source of pride for the GES and the entire country.



He lauded Ghanaian teachers and school administrators for their dedication and emphasized the need for continuous efforts to achieve more awards in the future.



Dr. Nkansah also praised St. James Seminary SHS for consistently producing award-winning students, acknowledging the school's commitment to academic excellence.



“To all teachers, I wish to say kudos to you all and the management of education, especially at the school level, I thank all of them for the yeoman’s job,” the Director-General said and urged them to continue to work harder for more awards.



