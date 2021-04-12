3.4 million doses of vaccine secured by the government

Health News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

The government of Ghana has secured 3.4 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as part of its efforts to protect the lives of the citizens against the pandemic.



A press release from the health ministry said, the supply of the vaccine is part of an arrangement between the government and the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates.



It added, the agreement was signed on March 9, 2021, to help the people of Ghana bring to a halt, the distress caused by the COVID – 19 pandemic. The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in more than 50 countries and is the world’s first registered Human Adenovirus Vector-based vaccine. The Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has already honoured its commitment by delivering the initial consignment of the vaccines to Ghana and will continue to deliver the remaining doses too.



Considering the worldwide scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines, the Private Office says it is dedicated to supplying the vaccines to the underserved regions such as Ghana as well as the rest of the continent of Africa. The Private Office said it will do its best to tip the balance and ensure more equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to the distressed and overlooked regions. It is also committed to fulfilling the challenging logistical processes, of transporting, storing, and delivering the vaccines and has promised to give the necessary support required to adequately administer the vaccines to the people of Ghana.