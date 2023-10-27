3,257 displaced by flood surges in Oti region

Regional News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: GNA

A total of 3,257 people have been displaced by a surge in the water levels of the River Volta, Oti and Dakar, which are all tributaries of the Volta Lake.



It is estimated that properties worth GHC316,000 have been damaged.



Victims affected by the flood are currently staying with friends and relatives in the community.



Personal belongings, bedding and valuable items of victims were either damaged or destroyed by the situation.



Edward Kwaku Kumah, the Oti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said many of the houses had collapsed and some partially destroyed.



There were, however, no casualties or injuries.



He said the affected Municipal and Districts were the Krachi East Municipal, Krachi West Municipal, Krachi Nchumuru and Biakoye Districts.



He said the Krachi East Municipal and Krachi Nchumuru District recorded 1,426 persons displaced and 693 houses inundated and partially destroyed by the flood while 47 acres of cassava and groundnut farms were submerged.



Nkwanta North District NADMO Office also recorded severe flooding events affecting 1,214 persons, 117 acres of farmlands, 163 houses totally or partially damaged and 57 households affected.



He gave the records at Biakoye District as 620 persons were displaced and some communities and directly affected.



The Regional NADMO Director said the office embarked on a series of public education and awareness creation from the onset and this made the effect less devastating.



Kumah assured the affected victims in the four Municipals and Districts that the Director-General of NADMO would respond as soon as possible.