2nd edition of Communication Students' Awards to be held at Pentecost University

Regional News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Communication Students' Awards has been slated to take place on the 17th of April 2021 at Pentecost University Auditorium.



From an artwork that was released by the organizers of Communication Students’ Awards, it was mentioned that tickets are out for sales for the much-anticipated gathering of Communication Students in Ghana.



Communication Students’ Award is the only award scheme that serves as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts and contributions in the media space.



This award scheme will also celebrate, reward and motivate students in various communications institutions and departments nationwide.



The Award's Night promises to be a night of fun, recognition and networking.