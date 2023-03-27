2M Express consoles accident victims and families; refutes claims it caused Sunday's accident

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The management of 2M Express Company Limited has expressed their

deepest sorrow over the unfortunate accident that occurred on the Accra to

Kumasi highway on Sunday, March 26, 2023 and extends their condolences

to the families of the accident victims.



2M Express prays for speedy recovery for the injured persons but assures

the victims and the families of their support in these sad times.



While the company works with the Police to handle the situation, the management however has clarified some false reports and misconceptions this unfortunate incident has brought, especially in the media space.



There are reports that 2M Express bus was over-speeding and diverted to cause the accident but this is falsehood.



The tracking system installed by the company to ensure the safety and security of its drivers and passengers shows that the 2M Express driver was travelling at 91km per hour, which indicates he was not on top speed.



Contrary to the false reports, the fatal crash, which occurred at 3:45 am, was as a result of a 14-seater GPRTU minibus, similar to 2M Express Toyota Hiace Bus, heading from Neoplan station in Kumasi to Accra which veered off the road into the lane of the 2M Express bus that was on its way to Kumasi from Accra.



The GPRTU minibus driver's vision was impeded by a cargo container that

had derailed from a trailer truck from an earlier accident and had been left

on the road, thus compelled the GPRTU driver to suddenly skid into the direction of the 2M Express bus which was on its right lane at 91km per hour and not over speeding.



2M Express delivers a very safe, comfortable and convenient transport services with well-trained drivers and will never endanger the lives of its passengers; it therefore appeals to the general public not to panic as the company won't compromise their safety and security on the road.



About 2M Express



2M Express is the most reliable transport service provider in Ghana today

with a solid driving record of 5 years and 99.9999% safety ranking. With about 130 employees (mostly drivers), 2M transports about 1,500 people daily.



The company has a strict recruitment processes and hires the best drivers at

all times. It also offers continuous training for the drivers periodically and

guarantees a safe and comfortable travelling experience.