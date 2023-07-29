29-year-old bride dies two weeks after her wedding

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sudden death of a young Ghanaian bride, identified as Portia Owusuaa Asante, has sent waves of shock and agony among several social media users.



Portia, a 29-year-old, tied the knot with her husband, Samuel Fokuo Akosah-Brempong, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Nkawkaw Central SDA Church.



According to reports, Portia was involved in an accident on July 18, 2023, while on her way from Ashanti Mampong in the Ashanti Region, to her station in the Volta Region.



She was one of the three people who died on the spot when the Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23 she was in, veered into a nearby bush when the driver sought to give way to an overtaking vehicle.



The road crash was reported by blogger Kobby Kyei, who wrote “In the early hours of today, a tragic accident occurred near Sekyere Kankan involving a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23, carrying passengers from Kumasi to the Volta region. According to reports gathered from the police at the scene and local residents, the accident was caused when the driver attempted to give way to an overtaking vehicle but unfortunately lost control, veering off the road and into the bushes.



“Regrettably, three individuals lost their lives in the incident, and numerous others sustained critical injuries. I would like to commend the Ghana Police and the ambulance service for their swift response in transporting the injured passengers to the hospital. Their efforts deserve appreciation recognition.”



Friends, family and the general public have since taken to social media to express worry at the spate at which young Ghanaians are being killed in road accidents.



Meanwhile, the family of the late Portia has scheduled her funeral for August 29, 2023.







