29-year-old baby thief arrested by police

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eunice Adomako, a 29-year-old resident of Oduman near Ablekuma in Accra, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a six-month-old baby.



According to reports, Eunice failed to inform her two boyfriends after she lost her baby at birth at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last December 2020.



Her two boyfriends, one in Nsutem in the Ashanti Region and the other in Osino, in the Eastern Region according to reports were not aware of her death of her child.



A report by Ghanaian Times sighted by GhanaWeb stated that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed that, Eunice Adomako was arrested yesterday in Accra.



According to DSP Tenge, Eunice connived with the baby’s mother and has been sending pictures of the baby to the boyfriends purporting to be their father so she could receive some remittances from her boyfriends.



Upon request by one of the boyfriends to see the baby, Eunice planned with the baby’s mother to show the baby to her boyfriend in Osino, Eastern Region.



But Eunice did not return as scheduled before the arrival of the baby’s real father. Following this development, the father of the baby lodged a complaint at the Police Station over his baby missing.



When Eunice was informed about the development, she decided not to return with the baby until a church member lured her to return with the baby.



She was arrested upon her return and handed over to the police to assist in investigations by the anti-human trafficking unit of the Criminal Investigation Department.



Meanwhile, DSP Tenge noted that the baby has been handed over to the biological mother and has been advised to take the child for medical examination.