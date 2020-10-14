29 new cases, two more deaths, the state of Ghana coronavirus fight

General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Amid the blatant disregard for the preventive protocols, Ghana’s coronavirus numbers are witnessing a rise with twenty-nine new cases confirmed today.
On Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service announced sixty-seven cases, barely twenty-four hours later twenty-nine more have been added.
The overall cases have jumped from 47,097 on Tuesday to 47,126.
Also, two more persons have been claimed by the virus, sending the total number of death (deaths) to 310.
The number of active cases has also risen to 347 with the recoveries standing at 46,469.
Below is a regional breakdown of the cases
Greater Accra Region - 24,324
Ashanti Region - 10,980
Western Region - 2,971
Eastern Region - 2,419
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 679
Western North Region - 644
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
