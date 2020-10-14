General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

29 new cases, two more deaths, the state of Ghana coronavirus fight

Ghana has recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19

Amid the blatant disregard for the preventive protocols, Ghana’s coronavirus numbers are witnessing a rise with twenty-nine new cases confirmed today.



On Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service announced sixty-seven cases, barely twenty-four hours later twenty-nine more have been added.



The overall cases have jumped from 47,097 on Tuesday to 47,126.



Also, two more persons have been claimed by the virus, sending the total number of death (deaths) to 310.



The number of active cases has also risen to 347 with the recoveries standing at 46,469.



Below is a regional breakdown of the cases



Greater Accra Region - 24,324



Ashanti Region - 10,980



Western Region - 2,971



Eastern Region - 2,419



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 783



Volta Region - 679



Western North Region - 644



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 323



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.