You are here: HomeNews2020 10 14Article 1084321

General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

29 new cases, two more deaths, the state of Ghana coronavirus fight

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghana has recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 Ghana has recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19

Amid the blatant disregard for the preventive protocols, Ghana’s coronavirus numbers are witnessing a rise with twenty-nine new cases confirmed today.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service announced sixty-seven cases, barely twenty-four hours later twenty-nine more have been added.

The overall cases have jumped from 47,097 on Tuesday to 47,126.

Also, two more persons have been claimed by the virus, sending the total number of death (deaths) to 310.

The number of active cases has also risen to 347 with the recoveries standing at 46,469.

Below is a regional breakdown of the cases

Greater Accra Region - 24,324

Ashanti Region - 10,980

Western Region - 2,971

Eastern Region - 2,419

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 679

Western North Region - 644

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter