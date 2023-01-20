28-year-old teacher allegedly commits suicide

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

A 28-year-old teacher, Robert Yaw Agboshie Wayome, has reportedly committed suicide in his room at Bibiani Estate, a suburb of Bibiani in the western North region.



The mother of the deceased said she became worried that her son did not come out of his room as he does every morning for his jogs since he was a footballer.



This made her to be suspicious and tried banging on his door, but there was no response until they pushed the door open only to find out his son hanging on a rope on a crossbar in his room.



The police were quickly contacted, and the body was transported to the Bibiani Government Mortuary.



On his part, Pastor Kwabena Ohene Gyan expressed shock because he [deceased] was at church the previous night.



He pleaded with the police to continue their investigation so that the true cause of the incident could be discovered.



