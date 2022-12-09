28-year-old man jailed two years with hard labour for stealing motorbike

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



Akurugu Prosper, a 28-year-old young man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labor for stealing a motorbike from Yama in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



Akurugu Prosper stole the motorbike from the Yama community at midnight at the time people were asleep but was arrested after a police investigation by a complaint lodged by the owner of the motorbike.



Proceedings in the District Court in Walewale on the 5th of December 2022 indicated that Akurugu Prosper before his two-year sentence (5th December 2022) was convicted and jailed for one year after stealing a police motorbike.



Prosper was released from police custody but went and stole another motorbike two weeks after serving his one year in the cells.



Meanwhile, before judgment was passed, the convict pleaded guilty and prayed to the court not to give him more years in prison thus, he will not repeat what landed him in prison.



However, the District Court in Walewale presided over by His worship S K Bediako ruled that Akurugu Prosper will serve two years in prison with hard labor.



Akurugu Prosper on Monday, 5th December 2022, was sent to prison to serve two years with hard labor.