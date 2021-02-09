General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Class FM

28-year-old Daniel Dzakpa vies for Council of State membership

Daniel Dzifa K Dzakpah will contest the Council of State elections in the Volta Region

A middle-level management administrator with the Local Government Service in the Ho Municipal Assembly and a governance analyst, Daniel Dzifa K Dzakpah, will on 12 February 2021, contest the Council of State elections in the Volta Region.



Mr. Dzakpa becomes one of the youngest persons in the country to vie for the position.



Notice of poll released by the Electoral Commission shows that Daniel Dzifa K. Dzakpah is in contention with eight other contestants, including the only female contender Grace Adiku Heloo and the incumbent Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, who is also seeking reelection.



Born on 20 October 1992, Daniel Dzifa K. Dzakpah hails from the Lume Ahugakofe in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.



Currently residing in Ho, Mr. Daniel Dzakpah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Governance Studies with first-class Honours from the Evangelical Presbyterian University College, where he was appointed to a student leadership role as Deputy Judicial Committee Chair. He later rose to become the Chairman of the committee.



He also held various positions such as the Public Relations Officer and Deputy Secretary of Tertiary Educational Inter Network (TEIN-NDC).



Mr. Dzakpah is currently a middle-level management Administrator with the Local Government Service (Ho Municipal Assembly) and also a Governance Analyst. Being a Youth Activist, Mr. Dzakpah is passionate about rule of law and matters of governance of the country.