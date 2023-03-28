You are here: HomeNews2023 03 28Article 1738904

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

27-year-old footballer jailed 12 years for sexually abusing minor thrice

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A 27-year-old footballer, who had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on three occasions at Mamprobi in Accra, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This is after the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found Richard Mensah guilty of three counts of defilement at the end of the trial.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant was a trader and a sister of the victim.

It said Mensah was a footballer and resided in the same house as the victim and the complainant.

The Court heard that on March 11, 2022, the convict’s girlfriend travelled for a funeral at Akraman, in Accra.

The prosecution said at about 3:00 pm, Mensah took advantage of the absence of his girlfriend and asked the victim to come to his room to assist the children to do their homework.

It said when the victim finished assisting Mensah’s children to do the assignment, he asked his children to stay outside while he and the victim remained in the room.

The prosecution said Mensah then undressed the victim and had sex with her through the vagina and anus.

On March 12, 2022, it said at about 4:00 pm the victim was in the company of Mensah’s children and Mensah again invited her into his room and had sex with her.

The prosecution said on March 14, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, the accused called the victim and asked her to assist his girlfriend to prepare food.

The victim obliged and after the food was prepared, Mensah’s girlfriend went out.

The prosecution said Mensah took advantage of his girlfriend’s absence and had sex with the victim.

At about 9:00 pm the same day, the prosecution said the complainant was looking for the victim and she went to the Mensah’s house.

The prosecution said the victim was found in Mensah’s room and she said he had had sex with her.

Sportsleading sports icon

Majeed Ashimeru

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Majeed Ashimeru hailed for impactful performance against Angola

Businessleading business icon

Kamala Harris inspects guard of honour at Jubilee House

‘We support Ghana’s IMF move, will keep pushing creditors for debt cuts’ – US Vice President

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singer, Sista Afia

Medikal is a greedy rapper - Sista Afia

Africaleading africa news icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin writes off over US$20 billion worth of debts of African states

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A file photo of a 2M Express Van

Are 2M Express Vans becoming killing machines?