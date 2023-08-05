27 officers interdicted by Ghana Immigration Service over visa fraud

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has interdicted 27 of its officers encompassing three senior officers and 24 junior officers following a misconduct that has marred the image of the service.



The affected officers were accused of being involved in recruitment and visa fraud among other offences which breached regulation 138(1)(a) and (k) of the Immigration Service regulations, 2016(L.I. 2245).



The Ghana Immigration Service’s objective of the interdiction is to allow rigorous probe into the cases in alignment with the disciplinary measures of the service.



It was noted that officers who will be found guilty at the end of the findings would face legal actions and be dealt with accordingly.



The interdicted officers comprise Chief Superintendent Philipson Adeti, Superintendent Dominic Eshun, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Marvin Essandoh, Senior Inspector (Snr. Insp.) Augustine Nuamah, Snr. Insp. Martin Owusu, Inspector (Insp.) Stephen Kofi Acheampong and Insp. Patrick Asante.



Others include Insp. Benjamin Darko, Assistant Inspector (Asst. Insp.) Victor Donkor, Asst. Insp. Daniel Danso Ntiamoah, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Ahorlu, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Elorm Addo, Asst. Insp. Hamdiya Abass, Asst. Insp. Elizabeth Quainoo and Asst. Insp Isaac Dzihlornu, Asst. Insp. Edmund Agbotey, Asst. Insp. Mary Agyemang Duah, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Iddrisu Adam, ICO Christopher Torgbenu, ICO Joseph Ampomah, and ICO Francis Dabi.



The rest of the officers include Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) Cosmos Dakora, AICO I Ebenezer Azumah, AICO I Bright Buabeng, AICO I Collins Nyarko, AICO II Solomon Koney Laryea, and AICO II Samuel Kuranchie.



Those affected by the inactions of the officers over visa and recruitment fraud have been asked to furnish authorities with the relevant information to facilitate investigations.



The service also urged the general members of the public to report any officer who indulges him/herself in such uncouth acts to authorities for actions to be taken.



The statement released by the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) on Saturday, August 5, 2023, was signed by Chief Superintendent Amoako-Atta.



