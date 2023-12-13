26-year-old man jailed for stealing tricycle

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Krobo-Odumase Circuit Court, presided by Mr Kwasi Apiatse Abaidoo, has sentenced Emmanuel Sesenu, a 26-year-old man, to four years imprisonment for stealing a tricycle at Tosen near Boso in the Asuogyaman District.



He pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing, contrary to Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960.



Police Chief Inspector Devine Adeti, presenting the facts, said Mr Sokah Kumah, a businessman, had information from his workers on December 4 that his Luojia Motor Tricycle, worth GH27,800.00, had been stolen from his sachet water factory.



Following a search, the accused was spotted at Oyibi riding the same tricycle and was apprehended and detained at the Oyibi Police Station.



The accused admitted stealing the tricycle in his caution statement and was arraigned and sentenced accordingly.