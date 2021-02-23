General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

26-year-old homosexual confesses on live radio, names over 100 Kumasi pastors involved

It has emerged that some religious leaders in Ghana; both male and female are practicing homosexuality despite their public condemnation of the act on the pulpits, MyNewsGh.com is learning



A twenty-six-year-old homosexual who only gave his as Kwaku on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com for fear of being targetted and attacked, claimed more female and male pastors are homosexuals.



“A lot of pastors are preaching against homosexuality but they practice it. I know a bunch of over a hundred pastors alone even in Ghana more specifically Kumasi”, Kwaku revealed to host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin in an interview



“…Some are doing it but they are hiding it from their parents, husbands, wives and boyfriends. I am a singer and I really sing and they call me to sing for them when they are doing their weddings”, he said.



Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning called on the government to close down the newly opened LGBT office in Tesano.



According to him, his coalition is made up of the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Muslim community as well as the traditional rulers, making it a tripartite coalition fighting this LGBT agenda in Ghana which could turn its heat on Akufo-Addo should he fail to heed.



Giving the background of the LGBTQ movement, Lawyer Foh-Amoaning said that its formation started in New York City and extended to California and has since spread throughout the world now coming to Ghana.