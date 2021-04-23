26% women representation in Akufo-Addo’s deputy ministers encouraging – PNC

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing more women in his second administration.



President Akufo-Addpo earlier this week submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval a list of his deputy ministerial nominees.



The PNC said in a statement that it “applauds the president, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, for giving 26% of representation to women in his newly deputy ministerial appointments as against 16% of same, in his first term. This decision is a major step forward for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana with direct implications for women’s broader engagement in national decision-making. It is also a strong message to all women in Ghana- young and old, that the sky is not even the limit in their quest to greatness.



“Although there is more room for improvement, the PNC sees this as a sign of good gesture by the president towards the women of Ghana and wants to thank him on their behalf. We impress on the president to replicate this kind gesture in the appointment of the Board of Government Agencies and Public Enterprises, Chief Executive Officers of state corporations, the MMDCEs amongst others, in line with the Geneva Convention on gender parity."



“We implore on the fortunate women who are appointed to live up to expectations and to give credence to the saying ‘what men can do, women can do better’. This is the only way for them to ensure future appointment of more women in government."



“It is our call for the immediate passage of the long-awaited Affirmative Action Bill into law. We believe this will go a long way to alleviate the plight of women and further increase their participation in the governance of this country."



“A future PNC government shall see to the appointment of not less than 40% of women in appointed positions. We believe in the competency of women in management of our affairs,” the statement signed by its General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, said.