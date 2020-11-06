Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 November 2020

26 arrested for brutalising Police officers

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested 26 residents in Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested 26 residents including four women for allegedly attacking and brutalising some police officers at Kpawumo at Tamale in the Northern Region.



On Thursday, 5 November 2020, three police officers, L/Cpl. Atsu Adanu, L/Cpl. Mordzi Samuel and Constable Baba Iddirisu, all of the Tamale District Police accompanied by the complainant Rasheed who reported a case of stealing, visited Kpawumo-Fuo village near Tamale to arrest one of the suspects, Abdul Rahman, a Police report indicated.



Upon the arrest of the suspect, some enraged members of the community mobilised and armed themselves with sticks, stones and machetes and attacked the police officers.



They disarmed and subjected the police officers to severe beatings.

The residents subsequently inflicted machete wounds on two of the police officers who run into the bush to hide.



The ring leader of the group, Abdella Sayibu, while the two officers attempted to escape stopped them.



Terrified at the turn of events, the two officers surrendered and were subjected to beatings by the residents.



The injured victims were later sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.



While L/Cpl Atsu Adanu received a deep cut on his head, L/Cpl Mordzi Samuel also received a deep cut on his forehead and at the back of his head.



Constable Iddrisu managed to escape unhurt and called for assistance.



Meanwhile, the Police has retrieved an Ak47 rifle No.3652 without ammunition which was handed over to them by the local Chief of the village.

The suspects have been detained at the police regional headquarters for interrogation.

